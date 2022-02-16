Watch
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Pettit National Ice Center: This is what it takes to compete in figure skating on an Olympic level

Olympic Zone
items.[0].videoTitle
TMJ4 News met with Mackenzie Neuendorf, a skate school instructor at the Pettit National Ice Center, to learn what goes into competing on an Olympic level.
Posted at 6:57 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 19:57:29-05

MILWAUKEE — In my opinion, the most elegant sport of the winter Olympics has always been figure skating.

The grace, technique, and speed with which the skaters navigate the ice, not to mention the choreography, costumes, and the music, make it an exhilarating sport to watch.

I met with Mackenzie Neuendorf, a skate school instructor at the Pettit National Ice Center, to learn what goes into competing on an Olympic level.

Olympic figure skating is a full-time, year-round commitment. Many skaters began skating between the ages of four and six. Children, having less fear, pick up the basics of skating more quickly. In addition to being able to spin, turn, jump, and hop, skaters need to be flexible with a keen sense of coordination and balance. In order to achieve these, many skaters take dance classes such as ballet or jazz.

Watching Mackenzie on the ice was mesmerizing! Next time around, I want to be a figure skater.

If you’d like to learn to skate, check out the Pettit National Ice Center

https://thepettit.com/skating-school/

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing