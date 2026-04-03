WEST ALLIS — What started as a simple idea has turned into a standout lunch spot with a loyal following. Mike Hottinger, owner of the Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli, says the concept was all about doing something different.

“I always wanted my own place, but not a bar,” he said. “I wanted something unique and niche.” Since opening in early 2018, that idea has paid off, with the deli now claiming to be the world's largest peanut butter and jelly shop.

At the heart of the business is freshness. The deli grinds all of its nut butters in-house daily, offering varieties like natural peanut butter, honey roasted, chocolate, cinnamon, almond, and cashew—with pistachio butter in the works.

“Some of our products are just one ingredient—just peanuts or just almonds,” Hottinger explained. “No additives, no preservatives.” Pair that with a rotating selection of up to 100 jams and jellies, and the possibilities quickly expand.

Watch: Peanut butter & jelly reinvented: Inside a one-of-a-kind deli

Peanut butter and jelly reinvented: Inside a one-of-a-kind deli

Beyond the classics, the shop leans into creativity. Customers can try everything from jalapeño-infused jellies to “adult” flavors like strawberry brandy or wine-inspired spreads such as merlot and sangria jelly. While the alcohol content is minimal, the flavors add a unique twist—perfect not just for sandwiches, but for charcuterie boards as well.

And then there are the sandwiches. Made fresh to order and grilled for a warm, gooey finish, the menu features combinations most people wouldn’t think to make at home. Fan favorites include the “Strawberry Lovers” with fresh fruit and honey-roasted peanut butter, and “The King,” inspired by Elvis with peanut butter, bananas, and bacon.

“You can’t really make our sandwiches at home,” Hottinger said. “We just do it differently.”

With its nostalgic décor of vintage lunchboxes and a growing line of peanut butter-themed products, the deli offers more than just a meal—it’s an experience. And for Hottinger, what once seemed like a quirky gamble has become a recipe for success.

Milwaukee PBJ Lunch Place | United States | Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli

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