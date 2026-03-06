Paws and Playlists: Volunteers use music to calm shelter pets

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is introducing a new program designed to bring comfort to animals waiting for adoption—through the power of music.

The program, Wild Tunes, encourages volunteer musicians of all skill levels to perform calming music for shelter pets. The nonprofit was founded in 2023 by Houston student Yuvi Agarwal when he was just 10 years old.

MADACC officially launched the program on Thursday, March 5th at the shelter in West Milwaukee, inviting community members to sing or play instruments to help soothe animals currently in care. Musicians from the local band Wisconsin Space Program participated in the kickoff event.

“Our ethic is to mitigate as much suffering and bring as much joy as possible,” said musician Kevin Topel. “If our music can do that for these dogs, then that’s meaningful for us.”

Shelter staff say the environment can be stressful for animals, but programs like Wild Tunes can help reduce anxiety and make pets more comfortable around people.

“It really helps mend the human-animal bond, so it makes them more comfortable with people and easier to adopt,” said Becky Best, Outreach Partner with Wild Tunes.

The concept is simple: by performing live music and creating soothing melodies, volunteers help pets build positive associations with humans—something that can ultimately increase their chances of finding a forever home.

MADACC leaders say they are excited to bring the program to the shelter as another way to enrich the animals’ daily lives while also engaging the community.

By combining music, compassion, and volunteer involvement, the program hopes to create a calmer shelter environment—and help more pets hear the sweetest sound of all: a family choosing them to come home.

To see the dogs and cats available for adoption visit: 24petconnect.com

