MILWAUKEE — One of the most popular cameras of its kind was made in Milwaukee. This innovative camera kicked off an entire era of 3D photography.

Introducing the Stereo Realist 3D camera. It was invented by the Wisconsinite Seton Rochwite and manufactured by the David White Company from Milwaukee.

“A lot of people in the film industry really preferred using the 3D cameras, and it was popular among many people in Hollywood," Alan Hanson, a curator with the Wisconsin Historical Society, said.

Watch: One of the most popular 3D cameras was invented in Milwaukee

One of the most popular 3D cameras was invented in Milwaukee

The camera was made between 1947 and 1972. It cost about $150 in the 1950s, adjusted for inflation, that's roughly $1,855 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hanson said that the camera's popularity peaked in the 1950's as 3D monster movies were also captivating audiences.

“It is a very unique, you know, ground-setting camera that really set the standard of 3D photography, and it is, you know, operates and looks like nothing else.”

Two lenses take a photo simultaneously to capture a stereoscopic image. The film is then put into a special view finder. The user puts the view finder up to their eyes and can see a 3D image.

Stereo Realist 3D Camera Viewfinder at the Wisconsin Historical Society. James Groh

“It is said by many to be one of the weirdest cameras ever made," Hanson said.

That's due to the unique user design, Hanson said. Many of the familiar settings and buttons are in strange places. The viewfinder to see your photo before you take it is at the bottom of the camera.

Despite the quirks, the camera was very popular. It was the first of its kind. But as it goes, other companies took notice.

“Pretty soon afterwards, companies like Kodak, Graflex, other camera manufacturers started to copy Seton’s innovative design, and by the late ’60s, the 3D fad had passed again, and production stopped in 1972," Hanson said.

Plus, it didn't help that the David White Company wasn't even a camera company. They make surveying equipment. The Stereo Realist 3D camera was something extra the company made because Stetson Rochwite approached them about it.

Stereo Realist 3D Camera Film at the Wisconsin Historical Society.

While the camera hasn't been made for 54 years, it still has a loyal fan base.

“There is a small following of photographers all over the world that take photographs with David White cameras," Hanson said.

That means this Milwaukee-made product won't fade into history. It will continue capturing moments for years to come.

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