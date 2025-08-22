Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee visits Milwaukee students, celebrates community investment

MILWAUKEE — Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is visiting Milwaukee this weekend to celebrate the 25th annual Fellowship Open, making special stops to inspire local students and community members.

Joyner-Kersee, known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, was honored by the Fellowship Open in 2019. On Friday, she toured Holy Redeemer Campus' BD SLAM Charter School, the Boys and Girls Club and Wellness Center.

"You have Fellows who are going to benefit from the Fellowship Open and it's just a whole connection — it's a family atmosphere," Joyner-Kersee said.

"It's just all wrap around services that really try to invest in a community probably that is sometimes underserved," Joyner-Kersee said.

The Olympic legend is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of her center in her hometown of East St. Louis, Illinois. She says giving back is her mission and she's proud to see young people in Milwaukee supported by mentors and opportunity.

"What I'm doing in East St. Louis and what they're doing in Milwaukee. You know its God connecting us and letting us know that we need each other no matter how far apart we are. Just to give of my time to come here and to help celebrate with them is truly a blessing," Joyner-Kersee said.

The Fellowship Open wrapped up this afternoon at Kettle Hills Golf Course. Olympians John Carlos and Tommie Smith along with NBA legend Chris Webber were all in attendance. The event benefits the MKE Fellows Program and more.

