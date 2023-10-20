Novak Manor in West Allis looks to go out with a bang

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Novak Manor in West Allis is looking to go out with a bang.

The haunted house at 98th and Montana is reopening Friday evening. It sees thousands of people visit, but an issue of permits could make this year its last.

The owners want to make the best of its final two weekends. The spooky spectacle started in 2012. The Novak family transforms their corner home into a scary maze that takes many twists and turns.

However, the manor did run into some issues with the city earlier this week. The city says it comes down to a permitting issue.

But, the city does want to make it work with the family because this brings in thousands during the spooky season, and also raises money for a charity that helps child abuse survivors.



Novak Manor is open Friday and Saturday for two more weekends from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For the latest updates, you can follow their Facebook page.

