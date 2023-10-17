West Allis tells family to shut down haunted house

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Nightmares on Montana Street would give Freddy Kruger a run for his money. Novak Manor draws thousands every year for its house of haunts but little did the Novak family know, the nightmare would become a reality for their haunted home.

“It’s just hard that we won’t be able to do that,” Patty Novak said.

TMJ4 News It draws thousands every year, but the days are numbered for Novak Manor unless the city changes some of its rules.

Novak Manor was established in 2012. The Novak family transforms their corner house into a homemade house of horrors. It’s a maze of terrifying twists and turns, the brainchild of Adam Novak.

“I love the creative decorating and building aspect of it all,” Adam said. “I just started decorating the yard just like anyone would. It progressed from there. It’s a whole different world.”

Thousands come out every year for the spooky sights. Adam says last year, roughly 9,000 people visited their home during the five weekends spanning from September to October.

TMJ4 News For one month a year, this modest West Allis home transforms into a main attraction for Halloween.

However, this year, things changed. The Novaks filed for a permit with the city and had it granted. However, on Monday things took a turn when the city told them they made a mistake.

“They said the permit shouldn’t have been issued the way it was,” Patty said. “There is a minor zoning ordinance allowing people on your property. That’s the issue. We thought we were doing everything right.”

So as it stands, this will be the final year of fear for Novak Manor. It’s a gut punch for Patty, who says the haunted house provides so much joy for the community and her family.

“I get five or six messages a week about the amazing time their kid had,” Patty said. “It’s hard. Our kids have grown up with it and the organization has done so much good.”

That organization, Bikers Advocating Child Safety. The group does exactly what it sounds like, supporting child abuse survivors in a variety of ways. It was created in 2020 by Jamie and Russ Donald.

“It’s devastating that it might no longer be,” Jamie said. “This is our biggest donor. I don’t know what we’re going to do without them. We’ll figure it out for the kids but without Patty and Adam, they’ve been a godsend for us.”

Jamie says the funds provided by Novak Manor help BACS complete its mission to help kids. It helps buy backpacks, Christmas gifts, they’ve even rented a moving truck for a family desperate to get out of a bad situation.

They’ve even funded a family’s worst nightmare; burying a child.

“Their heart’s in it,” Donald said. “Children who have been through it need our help most.”

The Novaks say they’ve been in communication with West Allis Mayor Dan Devine about trying to figure something out. Mayor Devine was not available for an interview Monday night about the situation.

But if this is the final nail in the Novak Manor coffin, they’re going to live it up for the next two weekends.

“If we’re not sure of the future, we’re going to go out with a bang,” Patty said.

Novak Manor is open Friday and Saturday for two more weekends from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For the latest updates, you can follow their Facebook page.

