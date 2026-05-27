

Northcott Neighborhood House organizers have unveiled plans for the 55th Annual Juneteenth Celebration, marking one of the oldest and largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country.

Nati Harnik/AP The Juneteenth flag flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

This year’s theme, “Honor the Past, Empower the Future,” will guide a series of events centered on culture, education, and community engagement throughout June. The celebration will begin with the annual Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant on June 6, followed by the Freedom Ball fundraiser on June 12.

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Tony Kearney, Executive Director of Northcott Neighborhood House and President of Juneteenth Milwaukee, said the event’s continued success is driven by community support.

TMJ4 Tony Kearney is the Executive Director of Northcott Neighborhood House

“The community makes it work and 70 thousand people showing up says that they believe in it, so that's what's important,” Kearney said.

Gideon Verdin-Williams

Organizers also announced that longtime educator, community leader, and historian Reuben Harpole will serve as this year’s grand marshal.

Harpole reflected on his deep connection to the city and its future.

“I love Milwaukee and I've worked here for many many years,” Harpole said. “Milwaukee has possibilities that are unknown.”

Watch: Northcott Neighborhood House unveils plans for 55th Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Milwaukee

Plans for 55th annual Juneteenth unveiled

For the second consecutive year, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Summerfest are partnering for the Taste of Juneteenth event on June 20. Meanwhile, TMJ4 will once again broadcast the city’s Juneteenth Parade from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., highlighted the longstanding connection between the city’s signature summer traditions.

TMJ4 Sarah Pancheri, CEO & President of Summerfest.

“Juneteenth is now 55 years old, Summerfest — 58 years old,” Pancheri said. “It really is a testament of how we've all come together for many, many decades to celebrate culture, celebrate music. It's a uniquely Milwaukee story.”

Organizers say the annual celebration continues to grow each year while remaining rooted in the history and significance of Juneteenth in Milwaukee.

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