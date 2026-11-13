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New Wauwatosa bookstore The Local Bookery focuses on fantasy, litRPG, and banned books

New bookstore has opened in Wauwatosa with three specific niches: fantasy, litRPG, and banned/challenged books.
The Local Bookery, a new book store in Wauwatosa
Inside The Local Makery in Wauwatosa
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WAUWATOSA — A new bookstore in Wauwatosa focuses on fantasy, litRPG, cozy epics, and banned books. Step inside one of the coziest book nooks in Wisconsin at The Local Bookery.

The owners wanted to focus on those genres as a way to differentiate from other bookstores in the area. Plus, they are capitalizing on the growing popularity of the litRPG and fantasy genres. LitRPG books are kind of like if a Dungeons & Dragons quest was turned into a novel. The Dungeon Crawler Carl books is the most popular series in the litRPG genre. Cozy epics replace the dangerous adventures of stories like The Lord of the Rings with more tame themes like opening a coffee shop. Plus, you can't go wrong with a bit of romantasy.

The Local Bookery is inside The Local Makery, which emphasizes making crafts like leatherwork, charcoal drawing, and candle making. We visited The Local Makery back in February.

Watch the stories below to see inside The Local Bookery and Local Makery...

Inside The Local Makery in Wauwatosa

The Local Bookery, a new book store in Wauwatosa

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