Neighbors helping neighbors: Friendship Circle volunteers bring warmth in the cold

On a day when wind chills plunged dangerously below zero, warmth in the community came from more than just winter coats.
Inside Friendship Circle Café and Bakery, pots of hot soup were simmering as staff and volunteers worked together to prepare meals for neighbors facing the extreme cold.
“This is my fourth mega pot of soup,” said Rabbi Levi Stein, President and CEO of Friendship Circle.
As temperatures dropped, Friendship Circle Café and Bakery stepped up, organizing volunteers to prepare and deliver hot soup to individuals in need—offering nourishment, comfort, and connection during the frigid conditions.
“There’s got to be a lot of people who are home alone feeling isolated in these frigid temperatures,” said Rabbii Stein, "So we said let’s deliver soup to people in need.”
Among the volunteers was Joel Altman-Shafer, who said the harsh weather motivated him to help.
“It’s a horrible day outside, so I can do something about it and I can help people,” Altman-Shafer said.
Friendship Circle Café and Bakery is more than just a place to grab a bite. The café is dedicated to supporting people with disabilities while also serving the broader community with affordable, kosher meals.
Customers say that welcoming spirit is felt the moment you walk through the door.
“Not only are they amazing with people with special needs, but they’re just so welcoming to everyone in the community,” said customer Sandy Landowski.
Friendship Circle continues to prove that even on the coldest days, a warm meal—and a caring community—can make all the difference.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.