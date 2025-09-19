Dine Out For Life: A dozen Milwaukee restaurants team up to donate proceeds to Vivent Health

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dine Out For Life is a fundraiser for Vivent Health that helps provide HIV healthcare to patients.
Posted

WAUWATOSA — Looking for a place to eat this weekend? How about coupling a delicious restaurant with a good cause?

This weekend is Dining Out For Life. More than a dozen restaurants have committed to donating a portion of their proceeds to the Milwaukee-based Vivent Health. It's one of the nation's largest organizations that offers integrated HIV healthcare, social services, and prevention. Its goal is to make those impacted by HIV, sexually transmitted infections, and those vulnerable to opioid overdose live the healthiest life possible.

One of the participating restaurants is Ono Kine Grindz. The owners have a personal connection with Vivent Health.

“When I first moved to Milwaukee, I didn't have insurance, and Vivent Health picked up the tab and gave me a sliding scale so I could afford health care,” Guy Roeseler, chef and co-owner, said.

Once he transitioned to Medicare Advantage, he once again needed help from Vivent Health.

“The HIV medication that I take is $56,000 a year, with a copay of $1,400 a month after what they pay,” he says. “That's a little intimidating. But without flinching, once again, Vivent stepped in and is using the money they raise with events like Dining Out For Life to help people like me who are caught between insurance and payment," he said.

In total, more than 2,400 restaurants are participating in Dining Out For Life across the country. Here is a list of the participating Milwaukee area locations.

Thursday, September 18

  • Bavette La Boucherie — 11am–4pm
  • Ono Kine Grindz — 11am–2pm and 5pm–8pm
  • Lakefront Brewery — 11am–9pm
  • Brass Monkey Pub & Grill — 11am–2am
  • Odd Duck — 3pm–12am
  • Flour Girl and Flame @ Mapleton Barn — 4pm–9pm
  • Antigua — 4pm–9pm
  • Sanford — 5:30pm–9pm

Friday, September 19

  • Amilinda — 5pm–9pm
  • The Pasta Tree — 5pm–9pm

Saturday, September 20

  • Midwest SAD — 9am–3pm
  • Club Charlies — 11am–4pm
  • Melt Chocolates — 12pm–7pm
  • Goodkind — 5pm–10pm
  • Mother’s — 5pm–10pm
  • Purslane — 5pm–10pm

Sunday, September 21 — After Party

  • Club Charlies — 2pm–6pm

Watch these interviews to learn more about Vivent Health and Ono Kine Grindz...

