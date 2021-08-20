Monster Jam rally at Fiserv Forum this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to rev your engines - Monster Jam is coming to Milwaukee this weekend.

You will have four chances to see $250,000, 12,000-pound, 12-foot-tall Monster Trucks crash, soar, and crunch at Fiserv Forum. The first show is Friday night at 7 p.m. There are two shows Saturday and an afternoon show Sunday. Tickets start at about $15 depending on the site you are using.

“When you get out of the truck and there's 60,000 people in some of these places going crazy for ya, it's pretty surreal," Tyler Menninga, the driver of the famous Grave Digger truck, said.

It took 100 truck-loads of dirt to fill up Fiserv and get it ready for the weekend shows. Along with the Grave Digger, you will see the Black Pearl, Whiplash and the Scooby-Doo truck.

“You know I take out my aggression on this truck, so that way when I go home, I'm the safe driver," Linsey Read, the driver of the Scooby-Doo truck, said.

It's a good thing she takes it out on the track and not the road. One of the craziest things Linsey ever did was perform a cartwheel in her truck and land it safely.

More importantly for Linsey, who is a mom to three daughters, competing means a whole lot more than just getting a trophy.

“Cause I have a little girl at home, so I want to pave the way for her to come and hopefully do this one day as well.”

Out of about 50 Monster Jam drivers, only five are women.

“Maybe I can do it long enough to where my daughters can come up and we can compete together. That would be amazing.”

