New comedy club 'Improv' opens in Brookfield Friday

BROOKFIELD — Bob Saget, T.J. Miller, Steve Byrne, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes are just a few of the big names coming to the newest comedy club in town.

It's called Improv, and it's located at The Corners of Brookfield. The club is part of a chain of stand up comedy venues, and the Brookfield location will be the 25th.

“I got to be honest with ya, the last few years as they’ve expanded across the country, this is by far the biggest wow factor I’ve seen out of all these clubs," comedian and actor, Steve Byrne, said.

So take that, Hollywood and New York City. Brookfield is the place to be!

James Groh Steve Byrne will be the first performer inside the new Brookfield comedy club, Improv.

Byrne will be the first comedian to perform in the space. He starred in the show "Sullivan and Son" as well as having toured the country for 20 years performing comedy shows.

“We have comedy that is safe for your grandma, and we have comedy that is not safe for your grandma," vice president of marketing, Amber Leade, said.

The comedy club was supposed to open last year, but the pandemic delayed its debut. Now the staff and performers are more ready than ever to get back on stage and have an audience in the seats.

“So we have this state of the art wall that’s sound proof on both sides, allowing us to have a smaller experimental space called The Lab, and then obviously what you can see behind me which is the main showroom," Leade said.

Improv only has two of these experimental spaces in the country, and Brookfield is one of them. The other is in Hollywood. It will feature lesser-known comics and play host to open-mic nights. At the moment, there are no classes you can take at Improv, though.

While many comedy venues just serve snacks and drinks, Leade said that you can get a full meal too.

For a list of shows, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip