Molson Coors, MCTS offer free bus rides in Milwaukee for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents and visitors celebrating St. Patrick’s Day will once again have a free and safe way to get around the city.

Molson Coors is partnering with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) to provide fare-free public transportation through the Miller Lite Free Rides program. The free rides will be available on all MCTS bus routes starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and will continue through the end of regular service.

The initiative encourages people heading to bars, parades, and parties to leave their cars at home and rely on public transit for a safer way to celebrate.

“St. Patrick’s Day is one of Milwaukee’s most festive traditions, and few things bring people together like Miller Lite’s iconic green beer,” said Alison Hanrahan, Community Affairs Manager for Molson Coors. “As we celebrate this year, we encourage our community to do so responsibly and take advantage of free, reliable transportation on MCTS, courtesy of Molson Coors.”

Hanrahan said the program reflects the company’s focus on bringing people together safely.

“We are an organization that is all about bringing people to celebrate, and this program is an example of how we make that happen by partnering with MCTS.” Since its launch in Milwaukee in 1988, the Free Rides program has provided nearly 10 million rides nationwide through partnerships with local transit agencies. Last year alone, more than 11,000 rides were provided in the Milwaukee area during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Officials with MCTS say the partnership aligns with their mission to provide reliable transportation for residents and visitors, especially during major events.

“At MCTS, our mission is to provide Milwaukee County residents and visitors with transportation they can trust,” said Steve Fuentes, President and CEO of MCTS. “Whether you call Milwaukee home or are here for the festivities, you can count on MCTS for a safe ride wherever the celebration takes you.”

Fuentes says the goal is simple: help people enjoy the holiday while getting home safely.

“Go out, have a great time, and let us get you home safely at the end of the night.” The St. Patrick’s Day rides mark the kickoff of Molson Coors’ 2026 Free Rides program, which will expand to other cities during major holidays and sporting events throughout the year. In addition to Milwaukee, the company will also offer free rides in the Twin Cities on March 17.

Milwaukee-area residents can visit the Milwaukee County Transit System website Routes & Schedules to review routes and plan their trips for the holiday weekend.

