Milwaukee's youth shine bright during TRUE Skool's arts showcase

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's young artists and performers shined bright Thursday night at TRUESkool's Spring Showcase Galleryat Radio Milwaukee.

There was a variety of performances from dancing to poetry to and musical acts. XYZ and painters were also on display made by TRUE Skool members.

The organization is a Milwaukee non-profit whose mission is to, "engage, empower & educate youth, families and communities through transformative arts and Hip Hop Culture," according to its website. It has been around since 2004.

TRUE Skool offers opportunities for kids and young adults to engage in photography, videography, music making, dance, art, poetry, and tons more. There are also youth justice reform groups, environmental advocacy, and leadership-building programs.

TRUE Skool has multiple big events happening in the summer. Each year during the Juneteenth celebration after the parade, they host a live interactive painting exhibit. On Aug. 8 and 9, they have the Summer Park Jam at the Marcus Center. It includes live painting, break dancing, musical performances, DJing, a boat ride, and more.

Find out more on TRUE Skool by going to its website.

