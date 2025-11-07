Milwaukee's youth and tomorrow's innovators take the spotlight at annual Future Urban Leaders gala

MILWAUKEE — It was a night of celebration in Milwaukee, as the future leaders of tomorrow took the spotlight.

Future Urban Leaders (FUL), a leadership development program in Milwaukee, hosted a gala to honor all the youth who have made tremendous strides over the past decade.

"Future Urban Leaders is not only just a family, but it is a way of life, and a way to jump through the class system, and really make something of yourself. Whatever you want to find, whatever you want to do, it's all in you, and they will help pull it out of you," Max Bryant, an alumnus of Future Urban Leaders and MSOE student studying electrical engineering, said.

The organization was formed in 2015. According to its website, FUL focuses on providing k4-12 students with core pillars to become strong, confident young adults. Those pillars include STEAM exploration, mindfulness education, self-identity exploration, social and community advocacy, and post-secondary aspirations and beyond. Programming ranges from chess to robotics to speech to entrepreneurship to art.

"So we want to stick with you because at the end of the day, it takes a village. We're all family, and it's all together. So we talk about programming, it's holistically developed. Starting at 4-years-old, let's throw you into STEM. Let's throw you into mindfulness meditation. Let's help develop the young person you are capable of being, are going to be, we want to be part of that," Darnell Hamilton said.

Future Urban Leaders has grown from just 13 students in 2015 to more than 150 in 2025.

