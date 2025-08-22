Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee restaurant owners give back to the hospital that cared for their kids

Dozens of restaurants combine forces to donate proceeds to Children's Wisconsin. It's a way for some of the restaurant owners to say thanks for the crucial help they recievd from the hospital.
MILWAUKEE — More than 30 restaurants from the Milwaukee area are combining forces to raise money for Children's Wisconsin.

It's the 6th year for the event Do Good With Food. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the hospital. So far, the donation drive has raised over $200,000. The proceeds will benefit Children's Wisconsin's neonatal intensive care unit, emergency department, and Nourishing Partners Program.

The event is spearheaded by Gino Fazzari, the owner of the Calderone Club and San Giorgio Pizzeria. His daughter was rushed to Children's Wisconsin when she was just five days old. She had difficulty breathing. Eventually, she stopped breathing for two whole minutes. The doctors at Children's helped save her in what Fazzari calls a 'miracle'.

Fazzari wanted to find a way to give back to the hospital that helped his family so much, so he partnered with Children's to create Do Good With Food.

Other participating restaurant owners have had their own experiences with Children's Wisconsin. Matt Schmidt, the owner of Water Street Brewery and Vagabond, had to rush his son to the Children's after being redirected by another nearby hospital. His son Cam was badly burned and was taken to the burn center. The Children's Wisconsin team was able to treat the burns, and, today, Cam has very minimal scarring.

Watch the interview below to hear about how impactful Children's Wisconsin is from Cam and his dad Matt...

If you're unable to attend the event, Children's Wisconsin is asking you to donate at this link.

These are the participating restaurants.

  • 600 EAST Cafe
  • Bacchus
  • Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro
  • Blue's Egg + Bakery
  • Bobby's Bar Great Place Good Times
  • Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club
  • Café Benelux
  • Calderone Club (Milwaukee and Fox Point locations)
  • Carnevor Steakhouse
  • Centraal Grand Café & Tappery
  • Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery
  • District Fore Social
  • Harbor House
  • Joey Gerard's
  • Major Goolsby's
  • Maxie's
  • McDonald's (Bay View and 1st & National locations)
  • Mo’s
  • Mr. B's (Brookfield and Mequon locations)
  • Oak Barrel Public House
  • Old German Beer Hall
  • Old Germantown
  • Ristorante Bartolotta
  • San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana
  • Saz's State House
  • Steny's Tavern & Grill
  • Story Hill BKC
  • Sweet Diner
  • Vagabond
  • Water Street Brewery (all locations)
