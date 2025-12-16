Milwaukee Rep celebrates 50 years of 'A Christmas Carol' at historic Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is marking a major milestone this holiday season as it celebrates 50 years of 'A Christmas Carol' at the historic Pabst Theater.

For five decades, the beloved production has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee’s holiday traditions, drawing generations of families back year after year.

Frances White, director of media relations at Milwaukee Rep, said the anniversary is a powerful reminder of how deeply the story is woven into the fabric of the city, with many audience members now bringing their children and grandchildren to the same show they once saw as kids.

This year’s celebration also includes the return of the popular VIP Walk-On program, which began a decade ago as a way to bring the community directly into the production. The program has featured a wide range of local personalities over the years — from sports mascots and athletes to local politicians — and offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and collaboration that make the show possible.

As a VIP walk-on this season, I experienced that magic firsthand, being fitted for a costume created entirely in-house. Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements and brought to life by a full team of designers, artisans and performers. Everything the audience sees on stage — sets, costumes and effects — is created by local talent.

The production also features 19 young performers from across Greater Milwaukee, whose energy and joy help keep the show fresh each year. While the story is familiar, White said the rotating cast and evolving performances ensure that no two seasons are ever quite the same.

The magic extends beyond the stage into Milwaukee Rep’s bustling costume shop, where draping, stitching and tailoring happen with meticulous care. During my visit, I watched artisans collaborate closely, adjusting details down to the placement of a single button.

It’s this attention to craft, combined with theatrical spectacle — falling snow inside the Pabst Theater, a rotating storybook set and vibrant costumes — that continues to captivate audiences. After 50 years, A Christmas Carol remains not just a show but a shared holiday experience that signals the start of the season for Milwaukee.

