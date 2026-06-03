Milwaukee high school students earn national recognition at DownBeat Student Music Awards

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee High School of the Arts students are earning national recognition for their musical talent.

Amiracle Evans and Lex V. Crump were honored at the 49th annual DownBeat Student Music Awards, one of the most prestigious competitions for young musicians in the world.

Evans, a senior, was named the nation's top blues, pop, and rock soloist. Crump, an alum now attending college for music, received an Outstanding Performance honor — her second straight year being recognized by DownBeat.

Choir Director Raymond Roberts called the recognition a milestone for his program.

"We have another national winner, actually two winners in the 49th annual DownBeat Student Music Awards," Roberts said.

TMJ4 Choir Director Raymond Roberts

"It's kind of the Grammys for the jazz educational world. It's just the most prestigious award," Roberts said.

For Evans, the honor is a full-circle moment. She arrived at Milwaukee High School of the Arts unsure of herself and her abilities.

"I was very insecure about music. I was really shy when I got here. I was planning to be a simple choir kid, and I was going to be in the back," Evans said.

"It still feels surreal," Evans said.

Now a national winner, Evans credits Roberts and the school for helping shape her into the artist and young woman she is today.

"He really helps me find my voice, not only who I am as a musician, but who I am personally," Evans said.

TMJ4 Amiracle Evans

Evans said music has become central to her sense of self and community.

"Music honestly makes me feel better about myself and being a part of a community where not only do I receive music, I also give music," Evans said.

"Music is the most shareable thing in the world. My hope is that I'm reaching out to someone because music just makes you feel something," Evans said.

She also reflected on the importance of staying true to yourself.

"One thing I'll take away is to just be yourself. Even though you feel like you may not have support, there will always be at least someone who will support you," Evans said.

"If everyone's the same, the world will be so boring. Everyone being themselves, everyone being so different — it just works," Evans said.

Crump, who said her foundation was built at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, was equally enthusiastic about returning.

"It's great to be back. Especially with Mr. Roberts. When I came in here, I wasn't half the woman I am musically and as a person," Crump said.

Crump said she hopes to give back to the community that helped shape her.

TMJ4 Lex V. Crump

"I had a lot of positive role models when I was going through the program, so I try to give back to the community and pay it forward," Crump said.

She also expressed pride in Evans' achievement.

"I was so happy, and I was so excited for Amiracle. She deserves this so much. She works so hard," Crump said.

Crump said she hopes current students know that national recognition is within reach.

"I hope that they all reach their full potential. They can do exactly what we do. It's not unattainable," Crumpsaid.

Both Evans and Crump said their message to young people is simple: don't let fear stop you from chasing your dreams.

"No one should ever stop you. No bad performance should ever stop you. No comment from somebody else should ever stop you," Crump said.

"It's not unattainable. It's hard work, but it's not impossible," Crump said.

"You are not your environment. You are not how you grew up. You are not what you see on the news," Crump said.

"It's better that you tried and failed than not tried at all," Crump said.

"When you gain courage within yourself and when you gain the confidence in yourself, there's nothing you can't do," Evans said.

"There ain't nothing to it but to do it," Evans said.

Roberts said he hopes the students' success inspires others and shifts the narrative around Milwaukee's youth.

"There's just as many kids doing great things. It is so simple to follow good role models, but we have to see them," Roberts said.

He described the dedication his students bring to their craft.

"They live, breathe, and eat singing. They sing in the community, they sing at church, they sing at civic functions," Roberts said.

The next chapter for both students begins this fall as they continue pursuing music in college.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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