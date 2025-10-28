Milwaukee Flyers inspire local youth to aim high

MILWAUKEE — For nearly two decades, the Milwaukee Flyers have been flipping, flying, and inspiring Milwaukee’s youth to reach new heights. What began in the basement of New Hope Church-God in Christ with a few mats and a handful of determined young men has grown into a citywide movement of mentorship, discipline, and hope.

Founded in 2005 by brothers Alan, Terrell, and Charles Grant, the Flyers took root from the brothers' extraordinary path through professional performance — and their shared belief that every child deserves a place to soar.

Before they became mentors and community leaders, the Grant brothers, Alan and Terrell, were literally part of the greatest show on earth. They started with the Jesse White Tumbling Team in Chicago and later joined the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, performing across the world — from Tokyo to Bermuda.

“I was always intrigued,” says Charles Grant, co-founder of the Milwaukee Flyers. “These were my brothers — out there making an impact and showcasing their talent through the circus. When they came back home to Milwaukee, I told them, ‘You need to start a program here.’”

That simple idea turned into something powerful — not just a tumbling team, but a mentorship program giving young people an outlet to channel their energy and find purpose. For Charles, that mission was deeply personal.

“I was a troubled youth,” he admits. “I made poor choices — gangs, drugs, just doing whatever. I knew I needed to make a change in my life. I figured if we could build something positive, we could give others that same chance.”

In 2005, that vision came to life. The Flyers first began meeting in a church basement, rolling out mats wherever they could find space. Today, their new home is the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, where that same spirit of energy and curiosity still fills the gym. “We’d go to different places and just start tumbling,” Grant says. “Kids would wake up like, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing?’ That’s how it started.”

What keeps the Flyers grounded today is their routine — a balance of structure, strength, and study. “We start with after-school tutoring and mentorship,” Grant explains. “We talk about their day, their goals, their future. Then we move into strength and conditioning. You have to be strong to do what they do.”

The team practices two to three times a week, sometimes three to four hours a day, especially before big performances like halftime shows at Milwaukee Bucks games. “It takes discipline,” Grant says. “There’s no perfect practice, but we keep working. The kids know the goal is to give their best — that’s how we all get better.”

Over the years, the Flyers have become much more than an athletic program — they’ve become a family. “They get me — a guy who loves them and wants to see them succeed,” Grant says. “Some of these young men don’t have that kind of guidance at home. So I try to be that — a mentor, a big brother, a father figure.”

Through the Flyers, youth who might otherwise face challenges or negative influences instead find structure, support, and self-worth. “They just need love and consistency,” says Grant. “I tell them, ‘You are a leader. You’re a pillar in the community.’ Once they believe that, they start acting like it.”

The Flyers have performed from Milwaukee to Times Square, showcasing their skills and spirit. But their biggest impact happens off the stage — through community events, mentoring, and even camping trips. “We go bowling, skating, camping — we just bond,” Grant says. “Once they come into the Milwaukee Flyers, they’re family.”

That sense of belonging keeps the young men focused, confident, and out of trouble. And for Charles, that’s the true measure of success.

After 20 years, Grant has his eyes on the next big leap — building a permanent home for the Flyers. “My dream is to build a state-of-the-art facility for these young men to call their own,” he says. “A place where they can escape the streets, escape the chaos, and just be free.”

He’s seen firsthand what that kind of space can do. “When we had our gym on 33rd and Walnut, the kids were there every day — happy, joyful. That was their peace.”

With community support and continued passion, Grant hopes the next generation of Flyers will have a place to grow, train, and inspire others — just like he and his brothers once did.

The Milwaukee Flyers now practice at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, typically on Mondays and Wednesdays. Families interested in getting their kids involved can visit www.themilwaukeeflyers.org [themilwaukeeflyers.org] and click on“How to Become a Flyer.”

“Aim for the sky — work hard to get there.”

—Charles Grant, Co-Founder, Milwaukee Flyers

