Milwaukee entrepreneur and rapper reppin' Milwaukee to the fullest

MILWAUKEE — Who needs to keep it 100, when you can keep it a mil - like Milwaukee. That's part of the thought process behind the creator of Keepnitmil, Cesar Cornier.

"So this is Keepnitmil, which is short for keeping it in Milwaukee, and it’s a brand that’s focused on unifying the community through music fashion and art," he said.

Cornier is a rapper, artist, and entrepreneur. He has been promoting his brand for over a decade. This year, he is one of the vendors at the local market at Summerfest. He's one of nine vendors that are part of a BMO Harris Bank program that gives resources and tools to minority owned business to help grows as a company.

"Helped me learn about different resources and helped me with tools to grow as a small business," he said.

For Cornier, this is just another opportunity to show off the diverse talent that lives within Milwaukee.

"When we think about Wisconsin, I think its often these and beer and Fonzie, which is all cool, but there’s also an amazing vibrant community of artist in the city."

He wants to put Milwaukee on the map - as a city full of creatives, artists, and musicians.

