Milwaukee designer's fashion inspires confidence in people using wheelchairs

MILWAUKEE — “Honestly, the first thing (I thought was) was I look hot, which really doesn’t come across for people in wheelchairs at least in my experience."

It's clear, Emily Cadman loves how she looks and feels in her new dress.

“I’d say my confidence level goes from a 7 to a 12," she said.

Adaptive fashion inspires confidence in people using wheelchairs

The dress might look like any dress. However, there is so much that we don't see. The dress was specifically designed to fit Cadman's body. She uses a wheelchair and said said most clothes aren't made for people who are always sitting.

On this dress, the right shoulder is dropped since she tends to lean on her right side, the sleeves are designed to not interfere with her chair’s controls, there is a cover for her seatbelt, and even her dog has a matching collar.

“So I’ve had it on multiple times and I never want to take it off because it feels good and it looks good," Cadman said.

The dress was made by Zachary Scharrer last May. For his senior year project at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD), he collaborated with Independence First, a Milwaukee organization that helps people with disabilities achieve their individual goals. He wanted to make something that specifically helped people living with disabilities.

“Noticing in the market there's really just not many options for formal wear - especially things that are form-fitting and tailored and the kind of thing you’d want to wear to something formal," Scharrer said.

Scharrer also made a new suit for Michael Wolfe. The shirt and jacket are shorter, so it doesn’t bunch near his waist. The back pants pockets were removed. The pants have an elastic waistband in the back.

“When you look good you feel good," Wolfe said.

Not only did Wolfe and Cadman love their new clothes, MIAD and Independence First decided to take this project to the next level.

“We’ve been in contact with MIAD and we’re looking at doing a unit project involving accessible design this semester," Lorna Barthel, the Community Outreach and Special Event Coordinator with Independence First said.

The class is a pilot project, but it's already filled up for the upcoming semester. Hopefully, that means more people can feel the same type of confidence as Wolfe and Cadman.

“It’s just about somebody being aware and making the small change. But for the people it impacts, it’s groundbreaking," Wolfe said.

