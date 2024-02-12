MIAD’s “Growing Resistance” exhibit is giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Cherry Street Community Garden works to supply healthy food options to communities living in food deserts.

The founders of the garden explain how their exhibit sheds light on fresh produce in inner city communities.

‘Growing Resistance’ is the new exhibit at MIAD addressing environmental injustice

Lisa Roszkowski and her husband created Cherry Street Garden and other community gardens, hoping to not only provide healthy food options but create a space for people to gather.

Their exhibit gives voice to all those community guardians who are cultivating a thriving environment despite the odds.

The exhibit runs through March 2nd.

It's a way to learn about people and be reminded we all want to live in a healthy, thriving, community-based environment.



