Milwaukee couples married for 50+ years share secrets to love and a happy relationship

MILWAUKEE — On Valentine's Day, the day of love, I set out to find the secrets to a happy marriage and healthy relationships. While there aren't exactly 'love experts', there are people that have been doing it longer than most (especially longer than I have since I'm just 26). I spoke with three couples who have been married for more than 50 years about their keys to a successful marriage.

All three couples live in Milwaukee at the retirement community Saint John's on the Lake.

Watch a video with their answers above. Below are some of the answers each couple had.

What is the key to a happy relationship?

"Oh, I was going to say what makes it last - that neither one of you dies," Patricia Busalacchi said. She has been married to Tony Busalacchi for 63 years.

“Pay attention to the other person," Stephen Byer said. He has been married to Barbara Byer for 59 years.

“Well, I think one thing is avoiding conflict," Erik Moeser said. He has been married to Carol Moeser for 52 years.

How do you feel when you turn over in the morning and you see your partner with crust in their eyes, drool coming out of their mouth, and messy hair?

“I don’t really notice it," Stephen Byer said.

“I don’t either," Barbara Byer agreed.

“I’m very conscious every day of who has died and how lucky we are to still have each other and every morning I look over and I think to myself I’ve still got him and I know what a gift that is," Patricia Busalacchi said.

“Well, first of all, we did have to go to a king-size bed because it got to the point where we were waking each other up," Carol Moeser said.

Advice for the younger generations

“You have to pick someone that really compliments you," Barbara Byer said.

“And I think as a young couple you should discuss where you’re going financially," Tony Busalacchi said.

“Communicating and respecting the other person's viewpoint," Erik Moeser said.

If someone were to ask me what I would say makes for a great relationship, I'd probably echo a bunch of the statements said above. However, I think two things are paramount to love: the ability to apologize/forgive and always telling that person how much they mean to you.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip