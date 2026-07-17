Milwaukee comedy club The Laughing Tap hosting stand-up challenge

MILWAUKEE — It's well known that Milwaukee is famous for beer, brats, the Bucks, and the Brewers. But let's put some respect on the comedy scene here.

The Laughing Tap features weekly stand-up performances with nationally touring acts. They opened up their new venue at 761 N. Jefferson St. in Milwaukee back in March.

Since then, they've had dozens of acts perform. Now, they are putting on a new type of comedy show, The Milwaukee Comedy Challenge.

According to the website, the challenge is: "A friendly battle of wits with over $2000 in Cash Prizes, more than 2.5 hours of Paid Gigs awarded, and the chance to challenge yourself to be the best comic you can be. This isn’t about competing with your fellow comics, it’s about challenging yourself to write great material, get bigger laughs, and become a better comic."

The first round has finished. The challenge continues on July 22 with the start of the second round. The remaining 20 comics will perform a four-minute set. Only 10 will make it to the next round. There will be four more rounds afterwards. In the finals, comics will have to perform 20-minute sets with completely new jokes. The winner will be receive a paid headliner gig at The Laughing Tap, a spot in the 2026 Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and $1,000.

If you think you're pretty funny, you can get on stage for The Laughing Tap's weekly stand-up open mic on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Every aspiring comic gets about three to four minutes.

Milwaukee comedy club The Laughing Tap hosting comedy challenge

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