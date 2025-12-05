Meet Jennifer Hackbarth, a leading artist with Milwaukee Ballet

MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hackbarth’s journey with Milwaukee Ballet began when she was just four years old. A Milwaukee native, she grew up inside the company’s school—peering down from upstairs windows to watch the ballerinas rehearse, collecting signed pointe shoes, and covering her bedroom walls with posters of the dancers she admired. Ballet wasn’t just an after-school activity; it quickly became the way she expressed herself, the place she felt at home.

One of the unique parts of her training was getting to perform with a professional company from such a young age. Jennifer began as a little Angel in The Nutcracker and, year after year, progressed through new roles—not in school productions, but in the real Milwaukee Ballet. Those early opportunities fueled her dream of one day joining the dancers she admired.

By 13, that dream demanded her full commitment. She began homeschooling to focus on training, spending mornings in private lessons and Pilates, then returning at night for academy classes. Ballet became her life—something she could never “turn off,” even in sleep.

Her dedication led her from Milwaukee to the School of American Ballet in New York, then to New York City Ballet, Dresden Semperoper Ballett in Germany, and a principal role with Sarasota Ballet. She even performed as a guest artist with London’s Royal Ballet. Yet, no matter where her career took her, she always knew she would come home. “I have to dance for Mr. Pink,” she told herself—and now she’s back where it all began.

As a professional, she still has those “pinch-me” moments. Being coached by people she once watched in awe reminds her just how far she’s come. Seeing young dancers take the stage in Sleeping Beauty brought her to tears, recognizing her own story in theirs.

Jennifer hopes her journey encourages others to follow their calling. “Don’t give up,” she says. “When you’re doing what you’re made to do, you glow—and that’s worth fighting for.”

You can see Jennifer in the Milwaukee Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker, December 6–29.

