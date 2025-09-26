Medicine Meets Music: Listen to the Medical College of Wisconsin Orchestra

MILWAUKEE — As if the research and education at the Medical College of Wisconsin weren't impressive enough, a group of talented medical professionals and students has formed a small band... well, actually it's rather large. It's called the Medical College of Wisconsin Orchestra.

There are a few dozen musicians playing everything from violin to cello and anything else you'd find in a symphony orchestra. It's comprised of doctors, scientists, professors, nurses, students, pharmacists, and all sorts of other medical professionals. The group rehearses about once a week. They played a free show earlier in September and will perform a holiday show at the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church on 11/22 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Performances are always free. There's a donation bin that benefits a featured charity.

The symphony orchestra is made up of individuals with a deep passion for music and medicine. After a long day of research, studying, and helping patients, they all get together to play their favorite instruments. A few of the band members are even pursuing an M.D. Ph.Ds. It's their creative outlet.

Also, a necessary shout-out goes to the MCW Jazz Collective and MCW Percussion Ensemble.

Not only are these group members working on the cutting edge of medical advancements, but they are also playing beautiful music and giving it to the community for free.

You can follow the MCW Orchestra on its Instagram or Facebook pages.

Finally, as a major Doobie Brothers fan, I have to bring in lyrics from the song 'The Doctor'. This is a song about medicine being music, and since we are talking to medical professionals who play instruments, it only felt fitting.

"There's a healing in those guitars

And a spirit in the song

No matter what condition your rhythm is in

The message goes on and on

Music is the doctor

Makes you feel like you want to

Listen to the doctor

Just like you ought to

Music is the doctor of my soul"

Hear the MCW Orchestra by watching the videos below...

Medical professionals by day, classical musicians by night

Listen to the Medical College of Wisconsin Orchestra

