Manufacturing a Brighter Future: West Allis company hires people on the autism spectrum

WEST ALLIS — Inside a West Allis manufacturing facility, one employee on the autism spectrum has found his calling. Machining. Even though he’s new to the world, Eric Gama, has been a quick learner.

"I think my official title is like machine assistant,” Gama said. "And I've done a lot more than assisting, that's for sure."

Gama discovered his passion for machining while at Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Uniquely Abled Academy which gives students on the spectrum hands-on job training.

"A lot of building and, you know, manufacturing, and I like that sort of stuff," he explains. "Creating things."

James Groh Eric Gama hopes other people who are on the autism spectrum can be given gainful employment they way he has.

Gama has Asperger’s. He likes the straightforward and linear manufacturing process.

“We follow your own regimens, and stuff like that, and how to do stuff in a linear way or path, so it’s really really good fit for this sort of job.”

Allis Manufacturing has made a deliberate effort to provide people on the spectrum with meaningful job opportunities.

"People on the spectrum are fully capable of jobs that everyone does in everyday life," Gama says. "There's no reason to exclude anyone."

This mission is important to Allis Manufacturing CEO Peter Rathmann. His daughter is on the spectrum. He wants to ensure his company is a role model for others to hire people with disabilities. He wants to dispel myths about lack of productivity or being a financial burden.

“Oh they’re going to increase my indirect hours, other people are going to have to train them, they’re going to be making mistakes, my benefit costs are going to increase. Listen what concerns don’t you have with anybody that you’ve hired since you’ve been in your position?”

When Rathmann took over as CEO seven years ago, he quickly implemented this approach with two employees already at the facility.

"It was the classic, 'Oh what are we going to do with those guys?' And when I met them and understood how they are wired and thinking, it was a perfect fit."

From day one, Rathmann said Gama has been exceeding expectations.

“Eric proved himself within the first hour of being here.”

James Groh Peter Rathmann is the CEO of Allis Manufacturing.

Rathmann has been so impressed with Gama, that Allis Manufacturing is now investing in him.

“We’re paying for his next level of classes. We’re paying him to go to school, and then these guys are mentoring him into different work centers,” Rathmann said.

Gama works part-time at the company while studying to be a tool and dye maker at MATC.

“And then after that go full time, so that’s my plan,” Gama said.

Organizations like Think Ability Wisconsin help employers hire people on the spectrum or with a disability. The organization creates support systems and strategies to benefit the employee and employer.

“We’re all people at the end of the day, and we all are capable of doing such great things,” Gama said.

Resources: Other employers that give jobs to people on the spectrum or who have disabilities include Inclusive Bean, Kindly Coffee, and Sweet Abilities.

Schools with programs for students with Disabilities: Shepherd's College and Genesee Lake School.

Crossfit class for people with disabilities: Uniquely Abled.

