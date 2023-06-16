CrossFit gym in Waterford hosts Uniquely Abled, an exercise class for adults with disabilities

WATERFORD — Inside a Waterford warehouse is a unique exercise class. It's called Uniquely Abled. It's a CrossFit class for people with disabilities. It's hosted inside Crossfit Syndicate's gym.

“We learn to be independent, work hard and we work hard," Brianna Phillips, one of the athletes, said.

Uniquely Abled helps athletes feel more confident and comfortable in their bodies.

“Physical activity is important for people with disabilities to build strength, to have the ability to move their body better," Felicia Davis, the Uniquely Abled coach, said.

James Groh Uniquely Abled has become a big hit. In just two months, the program has grown to 15 members.

“People with disabilities are capable, and they can, and they’re awesome. We have para-athletes. We have ballroom dancers. We have weightlifters. They’re so much more than just their disability," Davis said.

This class is tough. Coach Felicia makes her athletes sweat, but that's exactly what keeps the athletes coming back.

“Cause it’s healthy for my heart, because I had four open heart surgeries," Quinn Boarini, another athlete, said.

Boarini had a heart attack when he was younger. This class keeps him healthy, and he loves that.

“My favorite is lifting weights, bench press, and doing all the workout stuff.”

The class has been a big hit. So much so that Coach Felicia said she will need to start scheduling more weekly classes.

To get involved with Uniquely Abled or sign an athlete up, go to the organization's Facebook page.

