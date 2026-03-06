Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Manifesting warm weather in Wauwatosa with a spring-themed Sip & Stroll shopping event

WAUWATOSA — We haven't made it through winter yet, but in Wauwatosa they are manifesting warm weather.

The Village of Wauwatosa is hosting its first Sip and Stroll event of the year with a 'spring break' theme. You're encouraged to come to the village in tropical attire and support local businesses.

Participating shops are offering tropical-themed drinks and light bites to entice customers to take advantage of their special Sip and Stroll sales. If you come in tropical or beach attire, you may receive extra prizes and giveaways.

Go to the Sip and Stroll website to find which businesses are participating and the deals they are offering. The event will be hosted again on Sept. 24, Nov. 19, and Dec. 10.

