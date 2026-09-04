MILWAUKEE — There It Is! A free hip-hop concert at the Milwaukee Central Library. It's called 'The Library Show'.

It was a night of celebrating literacy, signing up for library cards, and dancing to Milwaukee music. The doors opened at 6:30 pm, but before that, hundreds of people were already in line. The show went from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

The performing DJs were DJ Sunny Lou, DJay Mando, and r3algrl. There were also a number of special guest performances by 414BigFrank, Sabbath, Lightris & Sero, and AyooLii.

The free concert is designed to celebrate Milwaukee music and National Library Card Sign-up Month, which is September. The first 50 people who sign up will get a free event shirt. The bookstore will be open as well as a host of vendors and food trucks.

"All month long, we are promoting getting a library card and using the library, and what better way to kick it off than with an awesome show," Joey McMahon, the research and policy coordinator at the Milwaukee Public Library, said.

The show comes a week after a list from a bar on Brady Street, Garage, allegedly banned many hip-hop artists, including all Milwaukee rap, from being played. It's important to note that organizers had been planning 'The Library Show' for months before the controversy.

"The library is a safe space for everybody. And that's what this event means, you know. We got underground music, electronic music, we got it all, and it's all here at your library," DJ Sunny Lou, who performed and helped organize the event, said.

Watch the interviews below to see what the concert looked like...

Thousands of people come to free rap concert at Milwaukee Central Library

Loud at the Library: Free rap concert at the Milwaukee Central Library

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