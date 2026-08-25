'A slap in the face' local rappers react to leaked texts from a popular bar showing DJ ban on black artists

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee bar is facing backlash after leaked text messages showed a manager telling its DJs they could no longer play a list of artists, all of whom are Black hip-hop and rap performers, including a specific ban on Milwaukee rap.

The Garage, a popular bar on Brady Street known for local DJs, became the center of controversy after a video of a supposed "no play list" surfaced online.

TMJ4 obtained text messages that an alleged manager of The Garage sent on August 15th. The text message was to several employees and said in part, effective immediately, they could no longer play a list of specific artists. The message stated the directive came from ownership and that "failure to comply will result in a loss of gigs."

TMJ4 News TMJ4 obtained text messaged that an alleged manager of The Garage sent on August 15th.

The text included a photo of a "no play list" featuring 41 rap and hip-hop artists, all of whom are Black. The same list was later seen on video at The Garage, laminated and duct-taped to the DJ table.

TMJ4 News The same list was later seen on video at The Garage, laminated and duct taped to the DJ table.

The list also included the phrase "NO MILWAUKEE RAP."

TMJ4 News This is the full list of "no play" artists allegedly sent to The Garage DJs, it matches a video that shows the same list duct taped to the DJ table.

Wave Chapelle, a Milwaukee rapper, said the ban felt personal.

"It's a place I frequent and felt I was accepted in. It's almost like a slap in the face," Chapelle said.

Chapelle said the move appears to target a specific community.

TMJ4 News Wave Chapelle, a Milwaukee rapper, said the ban felt personal.

"They are alienating a certain demographic. Black and brown people, it seems like that's what they're hinting at that they don't want in their spaces," Chapelle added.

Milwaukee rapper Ishdarr said the explicit callout of Milwaukee rap was the most painful part.

"Our culture is in there, it's accepted when it is, then once they're done with it, it's kinda thrown out," Ishdarr said.

TMJ4 News Milwaukee rapper Ishdarr said the explicit callout of Milwaukee rap was the most painful part.

Ishdarr said the ban sends a contradictory message to local artists.

"Us Milwaukee rappers are spending our money in there, but you don't want our music, it just doesn't go it doesn't mix," Ishdarr said.

The Garage posted a statement on social media Monday saying, in part, the list was not approved by ownership and that the "intention was to eliminate music with lyrics that referenced violence or guns."

TMJ4 News The Garage posted a statement on social media Monday

Chapelle said that explanation falls short.

"If the plan is to make it a safer place, actually come up with a safety plan. A real safety plan," Chapelle said.

Chapelle said the ban also misrepresents hip-hop as a genre.

"To insinuate that hip hop is the only type of music that references guns and violence and things of that nature, that's just totally false. There's rock songs like that, there's country songs that reference guns and violence," Chapelle explained.

Chapelle and Ishdarr noted the controversy comes at a significant moment for Milwaukee's music scene.

"Milwaukee music is having one of its biggest renaissances ever and so to find out an establishment like that is not supportive of it is disappointing," Chapelle said.

We tried calling and texting The Garage's owner Tuesday and never heard back.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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