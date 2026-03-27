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Learning to hit homers like the Brewers at Heavy Hitters in Milwaukee

Heavy Hitters baseball team in Milwaukee might be training the future Brewers stars.
Why a future big leaguer loves playing for Milwaukee’s Heavy Hitters
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MILWAUKEE — In the spirit of the Brewers putting a beatdown on the White Sox to win on Opening Day, I wanted to try my hand at some batting.

I went to Heavy Hitters in Milwaukee. It's a baseball training facility for athletes looking to level up their game. They offer individual lessons, group sessions, and you can rent out the facility, too. Heavy Hitters is also a travel ball team with multiple age groups.

For me, batting practice was the first thing on my mind. How can I hit home runs like Christian Yelich? Fielding is important, but I want the glitz and the glamour of hitting dingers.

Watch the video below to see how I did and get the first look at a future big leaguer...

Channeling our inner Brewer at Heavy Hitters training facility in Milwaukee

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