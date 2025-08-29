Ladies Night kicks off weekend-long festivities at the Harley-Davidson Museum

MILWAUKEE — Engines were roaring, and the music was bumping for the start of the Labor Day festivities at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Hundreds of Harley riders descended upon the downtown museum to kick off a weekend full of events. It all began with Ladies Night during the weekly Summer concert series called Bike Night.

The bands Dandy Freling and Big Heart Kind Band were playing on the stage. Also there were the Litas Milwaukee, a women's motorcycle collective. They support and advocate for women riders. The group will be hosting a riding session for people to try out the latest Harley-Davidson bikes on Saturday afternoon. It's only for licensed riders.

Also happening down on the museum grounds is a factory outlet sale. Everything from cups to vests to leather jackets to hats to shirts are for sale at clearence level prices. This sale only happens twice a year. Shoppers can go all weekend from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The MOTOR Bar and Restaurant is serving fresh BBQ all weekend long.

On Aug. 31, hundreds of riders will hit the road to support Fisher House Wisconsin. It's part of the 18th Annual Big Unit Poker Run. Fisher House Wisconsin provides homes for military veterans and their families during medical treatments.

Watch the interviews below to see all the motorcycles and learn more about The Litas Milwaukee...

The Litas Milwaukee, a women motorcycle collective

Ladies Bike Night at Harley-Davidson Museum

