Krislyn World: Julliard dancer who performed around the world returns to Milwaukee to teach

MILWAUKEE — In honoring local women for Women’s History Month, this focus is on Krislyn World.

She was just a child when she recognized her calling to the world of dance.

“At the age of seven, I saw the Alvin Ailey American Dance Co. at the Marcus Performing Arts Theater and I turned to my mother with tears in my eyes and said I want to do that. I want to be that," said Krislyn.

TMJ4

Her entree to dance began with ballet, but at age 11, her aunt suggested she pursue her own dance culture. Krislyn joined the Ko-Thi Dance Company and continued with both disciplines throughout her childhood.

Krislyn completed a four-year course of study at The Juilliard School in New York in three years because, as she mused, “The world was waiting for me.”

And she was right! Her talents have taken her to 36 countries performing with artists like Stevie Wonder and others until she experienced a full-circle moment of being asked to choreograph for the Alvin Ailey American Theater.

TMJ4

I asked why she decided to return home.

“It’s important for me as a Milwaukee native to share everything that I’ve gathered, and to make myself a manifestation to young people, to let them know that it’s possible for their dreams to come true," says Krislyn.

Krislyn is an educator and lecturer of dance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Peck School of the Arts. Her latest venture is Blue Water Wellness LLC, where she focuses on healing the body through massage and other therapies.

Learn more at BlueWaterWellness.online.

