James Groh sings Christmas carols in the Third Ward to raise money for the Salvation Army

MILWAUKEE — As a famous elf once said, “The Best Way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear.”

That was Buddy the Elf. So I decided to take his words to heart and serenaded the Third Ward to raise money for the Salvation Army. Normally, you will hear people ringing bells; however, I decided to bring out my guitar and sing some Christmas carols for everyone.

I sang songs like 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', 'Jingle Bell Rock', 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas', and 'Baby Please Come Home', among others.

It's all part of the Salvation Army's celebrity bell-ringing competition. The goal is to raise the most money in one hour for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s 2025 Red Kettle Campaign.

The overall goal for this Christmas fundraising season is $3.1 million.

Other participants include familiar faces from TV, sports, radio, and social media, all eager to ring bells and make a difference for those in need. The Salvation Army supports local communities with toy drives, clothing drives, summer meal programs, and homeless shelters.

TMJ4 won the bell-ringing competition in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018, thanks to stars like Katie Crowther, Rebecca Klopf, and Coreen Zell. Here's to a win in 2024!

Watch the interviews to hear James Groh sing Christmas carols...

Singing Christmas carols to raise money for the Salvation Army

James Groh plays the guitar for Salvation Army's fundraising competition

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip