Inside Vivarium, the new concert space on Milwaukee's East Side

Posted at 7:27 PM, Feb 22, 2024
MILWAUKEE — Take a step inside Milwaukee's newest concert space, Vivarium. It's owned by the Pabst Theater Group.

The new venue is on Farwell Avenue about a block and a half north of Brady Street. Vivarium replaces The Backroom @ Colectivo which closed in 2023.

It's is a 450-person all-ages venue. Vivarium is a Latin word that means 'place of life'.

