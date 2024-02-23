Inside Vivarium, the new concert space on Milwaukee's East Side.

MILWAUKEE — Take a step inside Milwaukee's newest concert space, Vivarium. It's owned by the Pabst Theater Group.

The new venue is on Farwell Avenue about a block and a half north of Brady Street. Vivarium replaces The Backroom @ Colectivo which closed in 2023.

It's is a 450-person all-ages venue. Vivarium is a Latin word that means 'place of life'.

