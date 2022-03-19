Pabst Theater Group to be exclusive promoter, operator for Miller High Life Theatre

MILWAWUKEE — The Wisconsin Center District made a five-year agreement with the Pabst Theater Group to serve as the exclusive booker and operator for public, ticketed events at the Miller High Life Theatre.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report that the agreement was approved in closed session at the Wisconsin Center District's board meeting on Friday. It passed unanimously.

The agreement hopes to expand activity and drive people downtown.

"I think we have a really great proposition to touring artists around the country to be able to say here is another reason to come play in Milwaukee. I think we have a great proposition to fans. Here is another incredible place in the city that you can discover that you may or may not have known about," Pabst Theater Group chief operating officer Matt Beringer told the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Miller High Life Theatre is now joining forces with the Pabst Theater, the Riverside Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom, and the Back Room at Colectivo.

Sunday's GLASS ANIMALS show is the next ticketed live event.

"The High Life Theatre has a second life now beyond what it had previously because it now will be a sustaining, operating theater that will hopefully be attracting people from all around the country to see shows here," Pabst Theater Group CEO Gary Witt told the Milwaukee Business Journal. "We work incredibly hard to make the experience great for the customer as they come in the door. We work hard to make the customer experience great for the artists when they come through the back door. Every day we wake up and we remind ourselves that we’re Milwaukee, and we have to work harder to be respected than most other places. We’re blue collar, and we're used to working hard to get things done. That’s usually the reason why we succeed at what we do."

