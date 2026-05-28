Hundreds come to Bradford Beach for the opening night of summer volleyball season

MILWAUKEE — There are many signs that summer is officially here: beer gardens opening, Memorial Day festivities, and volleyball returning to Bradford Beach.

Each year, Bradford Beach hosts thousands of volleyball matches a year. The organization Volley Life hosts the league that boasts 37 courts on the beach, 560 teams, and about 3,500 players coming to Bradford throughout the week.

"Yea, its been a long winter, and I think it's not just me. Everybody out here is super excited to be out in the sun, out in the sand, and playing ball," Tomás Goldsmith, the owner of Volley Life said.

Volley Life also hosts a league at Grant Park in South Milwaukee. Registration is closed for the summer, but there are opportunities for personalized coaching, camps, clinics, and tournaments throughout the summer.

"This is our third year in the league. We love Milwaukee, and we love Milwaukee in the summer," Ben Close, the team captain for Best Friends Forever, said.

To see a full schedule and list of offerings, go to the Volley Life website here.

See all the fun by watching the videos below....

Bradford Beach volleyball league returns

James Groh joins Bradford Beach volleyball league

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