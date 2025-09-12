How arts-based internships are helping develop Milwaukee's youth

MILWAUKEE — For teenagers, getting a job can be tough. You need experience to get a job. But you need a job to get experience. It's a difficult situation to be in - especially for arts-related jobs. However, one Milwaukee organization is trying to make it easier for the city's youth to get career-ready while pursuing the arts.

ArtsWorks for Milwaukee offers paid internships to high school students. It teaches them practical job skills that can be transferred to many professions. Interns participate in workshops, community art projects, and event planning. At the end of the year, the students reveal a public art project they have worked on. There are a dozen around the city.

It's all about teaching professional development and financial literacy through various arts-related learning opportunities. It helps students get a head start on the rest of their careers.

On Thursday, ArtWorks for Milwaukee hosted its annual fundraiser at the Ivy House in Milwaukee. It was a night to support the program that prepares our youth for life after high school. Both donated art as well as work made by ArtWorks alumni were up for auction to help raise funds for the organization.

