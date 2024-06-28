Honoring Heroes: Eric Look Band and Music6s give back to first responders with gift of music

MILWAUKEE — The music at Summerfest does a lot more than just rock the grounds. Music is a universal language. As The Doobie Brothers once said, 'music is the doctor.'

On Thursday, two groups - one band and one charity - made it their mission to give law enforcement, military members, and first responders the healing gift of music.

The Eric Look Band

The Eric Look Band has been touring the local Wisconsin scene for years. The band has always been a big supporter of law enforcement. Over the years, they established a special connection with the Rittner Family. Matthew Rittner was a Milwaukee Police Officer who died in the line of duty in 2019. At Summerfest, they performed a song they wrote in honor of Matthew Rittner called Keep It Forever.

“We just felt we needed to do a song, so he is never forgotten, and we do that every year now," Joe Banas, the band's guitarist, said.

Music is their way of bringing everyone together to support a common cause.

“I think music is a universal language that everybody relates to and a lot of people can relate to that song," Banas said.

They’ve also written a song for K9 Bane, the St. Francis Police Department K9 who was honored with a life-size bronze statue in 2023.

“K9 Bane is special. He did 8 years of service," Banas said.

While the Eric Look Band was honoring law enforcement, a little farther down the Summerfest grounds, a new non-profit is trying to help first responders with PTSD through music.

Music6s

Music6s is a non-profit dedicated to giving law enforcement, military members, first responders, and medical professionals free online music lessons. These everyday heroes can experience incredible traumas on the job. The goal of Music6s is to give them an outlet to express themselves and handle the potential PTSD.

“Cause there are cases where folks experience trauma think they'll never feel better something so simple as strumming a guitar where healing and movement through that grief can begin," said founder Patrick Nettesheim. He is also a co-founder of a similar organization Guitars 4 Vets.

Students can learn guitar, bass, keyboard, drums, and vocals through online instruction. This flexible approach makes it so geographic and physical barriers aren't an issue. Students can learn on their own time when it's most convenient. The organization also provides the students with the instruments free of charge.

It costs just $500 to give someone an instrument and 10 virtual lessons.

“We’re not music therapists, but we all know the transformative, the healing, the power that music has," Nettesheim said.

So if they do experience PTSD, those first responders and military members have an outlet.

“And you realize at least for that time when you are performing that you’re capable of feeling good again," Nettesheim said.

This is a way for both the band and the non-profit to give back to a community of people who give so much to us every day.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip