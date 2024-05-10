St. Francis Police K9 Bane passes away after battle with cancer

St. Francis Police K9 officer Bane died Thursday, May 9th after a battle with cancer.

His handler announced via Facebook that Bane had a tumor on his liver that was causing discomfort.

Bane was diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy in 2022. It's an ALS-like disease that his handler Detective McManus told TMJ4 is terminal.

Bane retired from the St. Francis Police force after 7 years of service. A bronze statue was erected in his honor. Some of Bane's favorite things were car rides, cheeseburgers, and strawberry ice cream.

Bane's handler says, in her Facebook post, "a warrior angel is in heaven watching over us."

