Historic Milwaukee director previews what’s in store for Doors Open Milwaukee's 15th year

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time again—when Milwaukee’s historic buildings open their doors and invite us in. I met with Julia Griffith, program director for Historic Milwaukee, at one of the featured sites to learn what’s in store this year.

“We’re celebrating 15 years of Doors Open on Sept. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you’ll be able to visit places just like Uplifting Mansion. During the event, we’ll open more than 160 buildings to tour for free across the city of Milwaukee,” said Griffith.

Guests can choose from guided or self-guided tours. Even if you explore on your own, volunteers will be on hand to share stories and answer questions. Historic Milwaukee also offers a free, downloadable app to help you plan your visit.

As someone who is obsessed with Milwaukee’s historic buildings, this event feels like the ultimate behind-the-scenes pass. Uplifting Mansion, for example, is just one of many adaptive-reuse homes—once a private residence, it has been transformed into an office and event space, breathing new life into a piece of the city’s past.

After years of only admiring some of these landmarks from the outside, I won’t miss my chance to finally step inside.

To learn more about Doors Open Milwaukee, click here.

