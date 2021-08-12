Hidden Gems: Free Milwaukee Ballet's Relevé program lets children experience the benefits of dance and education

MILWAUKEE — One of the many great programs supported by UPAF is the Milwaukee Ballet’s Relevé program.

This year-long program offers an opportunity for local grade school students to experience the benefits of dance and education for free.

Not only is there no charge to families, but these baby ballerinas also receive lessons, ballet attire, shoes, and transportation to the Ballet’s Baumgartner Center for Dance.

I was taken back to my childhood dreams of wanting to dance in point shoes and a beautiful costume...Wake up, Cassandra! Okay, I’m woke. But come on, it is such a beautiful and graceful form of artistic expression. And these young dancers did not disappoint!

Groomed by Relevé Faculty and instructor Victoria Stevenson the students learn the basics of dance. I was entranced by their poise, and grace not to mention their focus and commitment.

Oh, by the way, Relevé is a classical ballet term meaning “raised.” It describes the action when a dancer rises up and seemingly is standing “on their toes”. It’s a double entendre because it is symbolic of the dreams we hold for ourselves and our children.

The Milwaukee Ballet offers classes for all ages. Check them out here.

For more information on UPAF, click here.

