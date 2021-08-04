United Performing Arts Fund launches fundraiser, highlighting arts education during the month of August

MILWAUKEE — The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) is highlighting arts education through the month of August and launched a fundraiser to support its grant program, UPAF Bright Minds.

With a fundraising goal of $200,000, the program aims to educate 80,000 children about the arts in southeastern Wisconsin. Donors, including individuals and companies, can designate 100 percent of their donation to support arts education.

For every $100 donated to the UPAF Rally for Arts Education fundraiser, a UPAF SMART CARD will also be made available for free to a local teacher or teaching artist. The SMART CARD gives teachers access to the same performance and restaurant discounts available to UPAF donors, "as a source of respite and rejuvenation after the stress of the past year," according to UPAF.

Click here to make a donation and learn more about UPAF and its fundraiser.

“Throughout the past difficult school year, UPAF Bright Minds arts education efforts were there to give our local students a safe, healthy, and creative outlet,” said UPAF President & CEO Patrick Rath in a statement. “It is imperative that this programming remains a part of their daily education as children make the transition back to the classroom. We ask our community to participate in UPAF’s Rally for Arts Education providing students the ability to further connect, express themselves and channel their energy in a positive direction through the performing arts.”

Programs supported by UPAF Bright Minds funding aim to:

Increase confidence, academic performance, innovative and critical thinking, and discipline

Improve a child’s emotional intelligence and self-esteem

Advance access to the performing arts particularly for marginalized communities and at-risk students

UPAF has been investing in the region's art scene since 1967. UPAF’s mission is to secure community resources, promote the performing arts, and "improve the quality of life through responsible investment in and financial support of the performing arts in Eastern Wisconsin," according to its mission statement. Last year, UPAF raised $11,358,693, with an additional $304,000 raised in grant revenue.

