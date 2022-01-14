Hidden Gems: Exploring Milwaukee's Muskego Way neighborhood

Watch this piece Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4's Milwaukee Tonight.

MILWAUKEE — It occurs to me that, though I grew up in Milwaukee, there are more parts of the Milwaukee area that I am not familiar with than those that I am familiar with.

Milwaukee is often referred to as a Big City of Little Neighborhoods and my search for Hidden Gems has proven this to be true.

So, I’m thinking we should explore some of these neighborhoods together to better know the city we call home. I would like to introduce you to the Muskego Way neighborhood. Its boundaries are N-W. Greenfield Ave; S-W. Becher St; E-S. 16th St; W-S. Layton Blvd. It is diverse and densely populated, offering its residents many businesses, restaurants, parks, and bars.

I met with longtime resident Travis Hope at Seeds of Hope Garden on 18th and Mitchell (one of his favorite places). There he spoke about the pride that he has for his community, the growth that he has seen, and the ways in which the residents have come together to make Muskego Way a neighborhood.

