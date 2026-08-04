He started tattooing before it was legal in Milwaukee. Now Julio Avila is a local legend.

MILWAUKEE — For more than three decades, a Milwaukee tattoo artist has left a permanent mark on thousands of clients and Milwaukee's tattoo culture. Julio Avila is forever etched into the city's tattoo history.

“I’m hoping I will be able to tattoo four hours before I die," Julio Avila joked. “That gives me enough time to get a good meal in, say bye to some people, maybe listen to a few songs one last time.”

For Avila, tattooing was the only thing he ever wanted to do.

James Groh Julio Avila tattooing inside his shop Cornerstone Tattoo.

He is one of the longest-tenured tattoo artists in Milwaukee. Avila started back in 1994, before it even became legal in the city in 1998.

“In Milwaukee, so within a half-hour driving distance, there were only four tattoo shops, so all of us were very busy," he said.

Today, Avila owns Cornerstone Tattoo on Howell Avenue. He's seen the local tattoo culture evolve. Back in the day, there were so few artists, everyone knew each other. That's not the case anymore. Plus, tattoos aren't as taboo as they used to be. No longer are they reserved for the bikers, artists, and musicians.

“As soon as it became legal in Milwaukee, you know, one day, zero tattoo shops in Milwaukee. The next day, I don't know, 25, 26, 27," Avila said.

I learned about Julio Avila when I asked a Milwaukee tattoo Facebook group for story ideas. His name came up more than anyone else. During his 32-year career, he has tattooed thousands of people and even wrote a book about his career, 'Tales of a Tattoo Apprentice'.

Over the past 30 years, Avila has earned many fans of his work. Not many people are a better walking advertisement for his work than his longtime friend and client, Ellia Hill. She has about a dozen tattoos, and all but two of hers are from Avila.

“Cause I like him, cause he's awesome, cause his work is amazing," Ellia Hill said.

James Groh Julio Avila tattoos his longtime friend and client Ellia Hill.

Avila is the one she trusts to turn her body, and her son's body, into art.

“He tattooed my oldest kid, and then he tattooed my second oldest kid," Hill said.

Avila's work is mom-approved. You can't ask for much more than that. And Avila couldn't ask for any other career.

"This is who I am. I'm a tattooer. If I'm not a tattooer, who am I?" he said.

After he got his first tattoo, he was hooked. And the thousands of people he has given tattoos to since 1994, like Ellia Hill, are thankful this was his path.

“Did I say he was talented?” she said.

So, if you ever need to find Avila, just look inside Cornerstone Tattoo.

“This is it for me. This is what I want to be doing.”

He'll be there, tattoo gun in hand, until those four hours before his last breath.

Click here to see more of his work or go here to book an appointment.

Watch the story about Julio Avila below...

More than 30 years of tattooing have made Julio Avila a local legend

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