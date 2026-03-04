MILWAUKEE — Classrooms across the country are turning pages and spreading kindness—and at Hawthorne Elementary in Milwaukee, that message is coming to life one story at a time.

It’s Read Across America Week 2026, and this year’s theme, “Championing Kindness,” is front and center for young readers like Jaliyaha and Auden.

Hawthorne Elementary students bring kindness to life during Read Across America Week

The nationwide celebration, organized annually by the National Education Association, continues its mission of promoting literacy while encouraging schools to build inclusive, compassionate learning communities.

Originally launched in 1998, Read Across America has evolved into a year-round literacy initiative, highlighting diverse authors and stories that reflect students’ lived experiences. In 2026, schools nationwide are emphasizing empathy, respect, and community connection—using books as a bridge to understanding.

At Hawthorne Elementary, that spirit is evident the moment you walk into a classroom.

"I love reading because it helps my brain get smarter, and reading is just my favorite subject I like," said 10-year-old Jaliyha. 11-year-old Auden added, "It's like a dystopian. Then we can go to like sports, fantasy. I like dark fantasy a lot. And then we got fiction, non-fiction, and science. I love those, and I like books about countries and war."

From fantasy worlds to real-life history, students are exploring a wide range of genres—expanding both their imaginations and their knowledge.

But at Hawthorne, the focus goes beyond books. The school continues to prioritize supporting students academically while helping them grow socially and emotionally—building confidence, connection, and community.

Guest readers played a key role in this year’s celebration, offering students the opportunity to see themselves reflected in future possibilities.

Christal Liddell is the Parent Coordinator at Hawthorne Elementary.

"When we pull in our special guest readers, it's allowing the kids to see something beyond themselves, somebody else beyond themselves of who they could be, what they can be when they get older."

Across the country, Read Across America 2026 events include classroom read-alouds, community literacy nights, book donation drives, and student-led kindness campaigns. Many schools are also incorporating culturally responsive book selections and activities that promote empathy and positive peer relationships.

And moments like the ones at Hawthorne show what’s possible—when students feel supported, represented, and inspired, learning becomes something they enjoy.

