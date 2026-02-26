Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Greater Milwaukee Urban League luncheon focuses on closing the digital divide in the age of AI

TMJ4
Milwaukee community and business leaders navigate AI
Community and business leaders gathered at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee to discuss how artificial intelligence is transforming how people work and live — and who stands to benefit most from that transformation.

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League held its annual luncheon, where leaders said closing the digital divide will determine which communities benefit most from technology like artificial intelligence.

Eve Hall, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League, said the event was designed to build meaningful partnerships around AI's growing impact.

"This was an opportunity for us to join partnerships with business technology firms and really speak about the impact of AI," Hall said.

The luncheon featured a fireside chat with Dwight Diercks, an NVIDIA pioneer who has already invested millions into education and workforce development, including programs in Milwaukee. Corporate Technology Awards were also presented to local entrepreneurs.

Nadiyah Johnson, CEO of Jet Constellations and Milky Way Tech Hub, said the urgency to prepare communities for an AI-driven future cannot be overstated.

"AI is changing the landscape of almost every single industry and basically how we navigate every part of society, so it's critically important that we educate our communities, upscale our communities for the future of work," Johnson said.

The initiative focuses not just on innovation, but on access — making sure communities of color and underserved populations are not left out of the digital economy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

