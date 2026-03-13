Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Girl Scouts celebrate March 12 birthday: A national legacy with deep roots in Milwaukee

From Juliette Gordon Low’s first troop in 1912 to Alice Chester’s leadership in Wisconsin, generations of girls continue to lead and serve
Girl Scouts are celebrating the organizations birthday.
Girl Scouts was founded on this day in 1912
Every year on March 12, Girl Scouts across the United States celebrate National Girl Scout Day, marking the anniversary of the organization’s founding in 1912. The date commemorates the moment when Juliette Gordon Low officially registered the first 18 members of the Girl Scouts in Savannah, launching a movement that would grow into one of the largest leadership organizations for girls in the world.

Low
Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Ga., is shown in this undated photo. Low founded the U.S. Girl Scout movement in 1912. (AP Photo)

The celebration also marks the beginning of Girl Scouts of the USA’s annual Girl Scout Week. The weeklong observance traditionally starts with Girl Scout Sunday and concludes with Girl Scout Sabbath on Saturday, giving troops, families, and communities time to reflect on the organization’s mission and accomplishments.

2024Cookie_1322.jpg

For more than a century, Girl Scouts has focused on empowering girls through leadership opportunities, community service, and outdoor exploration. Millions of girls have participated in programs that encourage confidence, teamwork, and civic engagement. Jada and Elizabeth stopped by Milwaukee Tonight to share their experiences as girl scouts.

gs jada elizabeth.jpg
Jada and Elizabeth are proud girls scouts in the Milwaukee area.
20180717-ME6B7421 (1).jpg
One of Girl Scouts' program pillars is outdoors.
20230509-GSWISE-HAC-150.jpg
At Girl Scouts you can choose your own adventure. Media Girls, Mariners Troops, STEM, and more.

A Milwaukee Legacy

While the organization’s roots began in Georgia, the Girl Scout movement quickly spread across the country — including to Wisconsin.

Girl Scouting arrived in Milwaukee in 1921, when Alice Chester established the city’s first local chapter and became its inaugural president. Her leadership helped introduce the Girl Scout mission to generations of young women in the region.

AliceChesterDogs.png
Alice Chester started Girls Scouts in Milwaukee in 1921.

The Chester family’s influence continues to shape the organization today. The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Service and Resource Center is named in honor of Alice Chester’s daughter, Marion Chester Read.

Marion grew up in Milwaukee and later served the nation during World War II, working for the U.S. Department of Defense. She lived to the age of 95, passing away in 2014, leaving behind a legacy tied closely to the organization that shaped her early years.

Inspiring Generations

From its founding in Savannah to its growth in cities like Milwaukee, Girl Scouting has remained dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

_22Cookie_03727.jpg
The Girl Scout Cookie program is the largest girl-run business in the world!
20180517-ME6B6334.jpg
Throughout Girl Scout week, members are invited to complete fun activities to reflect leadership, kindness, community, and courage.

More than a century after those first 18 members were registered, the organization continues to inspire girls nationwide to lead, serve their communities, and pursue new adventures.

The stories of Juliette Gordon Low, Alice Chester, and Marion Chester Read reflect the enduring impact of Girl Scouting — a movement that has empowered generations and continues to shape future leaders.

milwaukee tonight

